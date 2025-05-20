High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, May 19

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 20, 2025 at 4:59AM
Mounds View pitcher Peter Adie delivers against Maple Grove on Saturday at Lions Field in Waconia. The game was part of Baseball Day Minnesota. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BASEBALL

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Big Lake 4, Monticello 4, tie

• Cambridge-Isanti 7, Zimmerman 1

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge 12, Roseville 2

• Forest Lake 8, Park of Cottage Grove 4

• Mounds View 5, Woodbury 2

• Stillwater 14, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

• White Bear Lake 7, Irondale 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Norwood Young America 5, Litchfield 0

Related Coverage

High Schools

It started as a youth baseball club. Now, it's a fountain of talent for northeast Minnesota

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Saturday, May 17

High Schools

Reusse: Baseball Day Minnesota presents the game’s many aspects but especially agony and ecstasy

• Watertown-Mayer 4, Annandale 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka 7, Duluth East 4

• Apple Valley 2, Hastings 0

• Armstrong 3, Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha 0

• Benilde-St. Marg. 8, Hill-Murray 5

• Brooklyn Center 11, Mpls. North 1

• Chisago Lakes 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3

• Cooper 7, St. Paul Johnson 2

• Edina 4, Osseo 2

• Elk River 10, St. Cloud 7

• Fridley 12, St. Paul Como Park 3

• Heritage Christian 7, St. Agnes 6

• Holy Angels 20, South St. Paul 1

• Legacy Christian 8, St. John’s Prep 0

• Mankato East 5, Andover 3

• Mpls. Camden 18, St. Paul Harding 0

• Mpls. Edison 9, St. Paul Central 2

• Mpls. South 3, Breck 1

• Mpls. Southwest 2, Burnsville 1

• Owatonna 5, Red Wing 2

• Princeton 19, Milaca 1

• Providence Academy 3, Spectrum 0

• Richfield 4, St. Paul Highland Park 0

• St. Francis 15, North St. Paul 1

• St. Paul Academy 13, North Lakes 6

• St. Thomas Academy 4, Centennial 3

• Totino-Grace 5, St. Anthony 0

MINNESOTA

• Aitkin 14, Mesabi East 7

• Alexandria 1, Moorhead 0

• Barnesville 12, Park Rapids 6

• Blackduck 11, Deer River 9

• Blooming Prairie 11, Medford 1

• Chisholm 15, Hill City/Northland 6

• Hawley 20, Mahnomen/Waubun 12

• Hinckley-Finlayson 9, Braham 4

• Kasson-Mantorville 3, Austin 2

• Lake of the Woods 18, Red Lake 3

• Mille Lacs 4, McGregor 2

• Mora 4, Pequot Lakes 0

• Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 8, Fertile-Beltrami 7

• Northern Freeze 7, Fosston 6

• Osakis 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

• Park Rapids 6, Nevis 0

• Parkers Prairie 3, Menahga 2

• Pillager 11, Crosby-Ironton 3

• Pine Island 11, Winona 1

• Pine River-Backus 5, Ogilvie 0

• Proctor 4, Grand Rapids 1

• Proctor 9, Hermantown 5

• Red Lake County 8, Ada-Borup 4

• Rush City 10, East Central 0

• Sacred Heart 9, East Grand Forks 3

• Sleepy Eye 8, St. Clair 7

• South Ridge 14, McGregor 3

• St. Cloud Cathedral 10, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

• Upsala/Swanville 10, Brandon-Evansville 0

• Willmar 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

• Win-E-Mac 18, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 4

• Win-E-Mac 10, Bagley 7

GOLF • BOYS

ST. PAUL CITY

At Goodrich GC

• Central 321, Highland Park 339, Como Park 395, Johnson 411, Harding 532, Humboldt 550. Medalist: Dylan Geraets, Central, 73.

LACROSSE • BOYS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka 19, Totino-Grace 8

• Centennial 11, Armstrong 4

• Champlin Park 13, Osseo/Park Center 5

WRIGHT COUNTY

• SW Christian 8, Hutchinson 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chisago Lakes 15, Hastings 3

• Hill-Murray 8, Hudson (Wis.) 6

• St. Michael-Albertville 9, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 8

LACROSSE • GIRLS

SUBURBAN EAST

• Mounds View 6, Forest Lake 5

TRI-METRO

• Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 10, Columbia Heights 5

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 13, Eden Prairie 5

MINNESOTA

• Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, Duluth 2

• Mankato 11, Rochester John Marshall/Lourdes 6

• Moorhead 8, St. Cloud 2

SOFTBALL

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Jordan 4, Mound Westonka 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 16, International School 1

• Forest Lake 4, Big Lake 3

MINNESOTA

• Duluth East 3, Duluth Denfeld 2

CLASS 4A

Section 3 • first round

• Eagan 6, Eastview 2

• East Ridge 8, Two Rivers 4

• Park of Cottage Grove 8, Hastings 4

• Rosemount 4, Burnsville 3

Section 4 • first round

• Mounds View 7, North St. Paul 1

• Stillwater 19, St. Paul Central 0

• White Bear Lake 2, Tartan 1

• Woodbury 4, Roseville 3

Section 6

First round

• Mpls. Southwest 11, Mpls. Roosevelt 1

Second round

• Armstrong 8, Bloom. Kennedy 2

• Wayzata 7, Mpls. Washburn 0

Section 8 • first round

• Elk River 11, Buffalo 2

CLASS 3A

Section 3 • first round

• Apple Valley 12, St. Paul Highland Park 2

• Simley 12, Richfield 2

Section 4 • first round

• Cretin-Derham Hall 15, Minnehaha Academy 0

• Hill-Murray 17, St. Paul Harding 0

• St. Anthony 10, Mahtomedi 9

• Totino-Grace 10, St. Paul Como Park/Johnson 6

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • first round

• Caledonia 12, GMLOK 0

• Cannon Falls 10, Plainview-E-M 0

• Chatfield 15, Triton 5

• La Crescent-Hokah 9, Pine Island 2

• Rochester Lourdes 9, Dover-Eyota 6

• St. Charles 9, Lake City 8

• Winona Cotter 5, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Section 4 • first round

• St. Croix Prep 24, St. Paul Wash. 2

• Fridley/Columbia Heights 21, St. Paul Humboldt 0

Section 5 • first round

• Annandale 10, Watertown-Mayer 0

• Holy Family 17, Breck 9

• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 11, Maple Lake 1

• Maranatha 3, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2

• Providence Academy 5, Norwood Young America 4

Section 6 • first round

• Eden Valley-Watkins 8, Foley 5

• Holdingford 10, Pillager 0

• Kimball 14, Sauk Centre 4

• Melrose 8, Albany 7

• Paynesville 11, Osakis 4

• Pequot Lakes 7, Staples-Motley 0

• Pierz 15, Royalton 5

• St. Cloud Cathedral 15, Milaca 0

Section 8 first round

• East Grand Forks 4, Warroad 3

• Roseau 7, Barnesville 2

• Thief River Falls 7, Breckenridge 6

• Menahga 14, Ottertail Central 6

• Wadena-Deer Creek 15, Crookston 2

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • first round

• Goodhue 17, Kenyon-Wanamingo 4

• Hayfield 15, Blooming Prairie 3

• Houston 25, Schaeffer Academy 4

• Lewiston-Altura 15, Rushford-Peterson 5

• Mabel-Canton 9, Spring Grove 4

• Southland 16, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1

• Wabasha-Kellogg 16, Lyle/Pacelli 1

Section 5 • first round

• Laporte 13, East Central 9

• Mille Lacs 15, Deer River 0

• Nevis 8, McGregor 1

• Northome/Kelliher 14, Cass Lake-Bena 0

• Pine River-Backus 15, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 5

• Sebeka 19, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 11

VOLLEYBALL • BOYS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Park Center def. Elk River, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22

• Rogers def. Maple Grove, 25-10, 18-25, 25-17, 25-15

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central def. Washington, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka def. Forest Lake, 25-6, 25-17, 25-18

• Hmong Academy def. Brooklyn Center, 26-24, 25-19, 25-15

• Spring Lake Park def. Wayzata, 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 18-25, 15-10

• St. Anthony def. Roseville, 16-25, 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Monday, May 19

card image

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

High Schools

Baseball: As regular season winds down, new No. 1 emerges in Top 25 high school ranking

card image

Greater Minnesota

‘Minnesota’s Most Legendary Basketball Team’ says goodbye to gym that made them

Edgerton basketball coach Rich Olson gets a victory ride after his team defeated Mountain Lake, Thursday March 17, 1960, sending Edgerton on to the state high school basketball tournament. Minneapolis STAR photo by Paul Siegel.