High school sports: Scores and results for Monday, May 19

BASEBALL
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Big Lake 4, Monticello 4, tie
• Cambridge-Isanti 7, Zimmerman 1
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge 12, Roseville 2
• Forest Lake 8, Park of Cottage Grove 4
• Mounds View 5, Woodbury 2
• Stillwater 14, Cretin-Derham Hall 2
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
• White Bear Lake 7, Irondale 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Norwood Young America 5, Litchfield 0
• Watertown-Mayer 4, Annandale 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka 7, Duluth East 4
• Apple Valley 2, Hastings 0
• Armstrong 3, Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha 0
• Benilde-St. Marg. 8, Hill-Murray 5
• Brooklyn Center 11, Mpls. North 1
• Chisago Lakes 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3
• Cooper 7, St. Paul Johnson 2
• Edina 4, Osseo 2
• Elk River 10, St. Cloud 7
• Fridley 12, St. Paul Como Park 3
• Heritage Christian 7, St. Agnes 6
• Holy Angels 20, South St. Paul 1
• Legacy Christian 8, St. John’s Prep 0
• Mankato East 5, Andover 3
• Mpls. Camden 18, St. Paul Harding 0
• Mpls. Edison 9, St. Paul Central 2
• Mpls. South 3, Breck 1
• Mpls. Southwest 2, Burnsville 1
• Owatonna 5, Red Wing 2
• Princeton 19, Milaca 1
• Providence Academy 3, Spectrum 0
• Richfield 4, St. Paul Highland Park 0
• St. Francis 15, North St. Paul 1
• St. Paul Academy 13, North Lakes 6
• St. Thomas Academy 4, Centennial 3
• Totino-Grace 5, St. Anthony 0
MINNESOTA
• Aitkin 14, Mesabi East 7
• Alexandria 1, Moorhead 0
• Barnesville 12, Park Rapids 6
• Blackduck 11, Deer River 9
• Blooming Prairie 11, Medford 1
• Chisholm 15, Hill City/Northland 6
• Hawley 20, Mahnomen/Waubun 12
• Hinckley-Finlayson 9, Braham 4
• Kasson-Mantorville 3, Austin 2
• Lake of the Woods 18, Red Lake 3
• Mille Lacs 4, McGregor 2
• Mora 4, Pequot Lakes 0
• Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 8, Fertile-Beltrami 7
• Northern Freeze 7, Fosston 6
• Osakis 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3
• Park Rapids 6, Nevis 0
• Parkers Prairie 3, Menahga 2
• Pillager 11, Crosby-Ironton 3
• Pine Island 11, Winona 1
• Pine River-Backus 5, Ogilvie 0
• Proctor 4, Grand Rapids 1
• Proctor 9, Hermantown 5
• Red Lake County 8, Ada-Borup 4
• Rush City 10, East Central 0
• Sacred Heart 9, East Grand Forks 3
• Sleepy Eye 8, St. Clair 7
• South Ridge 14, McGregor 3
• St. Cloud Cathedral 10, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
• Upsala/Swanville 10, Brandon-Evansville 0
• Willmar 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
• Win-E-Mac 18, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 4
• Win-E-Mac 10, Bagley 7
ST. PAUL CITY
At Goodrich GC
• Central 321, Highland Park 339, Como Park 395, Johnson 411, Harding 532, Humboldt 550. Medalist: Dylan Geraets, Central, 73.
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 19, Totino-Grace 8
• Centennial 11, Armstrong 4
• Champlin Park 13, Osseo/Park Center 5
WRIGHT COUNTY
• SW Christian 8, Hutchinson 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chisago Lakes 15, Hastings 3
• Hill-Murray 8, Hudson (Wis.) 6
• St. Michael-Albertville 9, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 8
SUBURBAN EAST
• Mounds View 6, Forest Lake 5
TRI-METRO
• Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 10, Columbia Heights 5
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 13, Eden Prairie 5
MINNESOTA
• Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, Duluth 2
• Mankato 11, Rochester John Marshall/Lourdes 6
• Moorhead 8, St. Cloud 2
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Jordan 4, Mound Westonka 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 16, International School 1
• Forest Lake 4, Big Lake 3
MINNESOTA
• Duluth East 3, Duluth Denfeld 2
CLASS 4A
Section 3 • first round
• Eagan 6, Eastview 2
• East Ridge 8, Two Rivers 4
• Park of Cottage Grove 8, Hastings 4
• Rosemount 4, Burnsville 3
Section 4 • first round
• Mounds View 7, North St. Paul 1
• Stillwater 19, St. Paul Central 0
• White Bear Lake 2, Tartan 1
• Woodbury 4, Roseville 3
Section 6
First round
• Mpls. Southwest 11, Mpls. Roosevelt 1
Second round
• Armstrong 8, Bloom. Kennedy 2
• Wayzata 7, Mpls. Washburn 0
Section 8 • first round
• Elk River 11, Buffalo 2
CLASS 3A
Section 3 • first round
• Apple Valley 12, St. Paul Highland Park 2
• Simley 12, Richfield 2
Section 4 • first round
• Cretin-Derham Hall 15, Minnehaha Academy 0
• Hill-Murray 17, St. Paul Harding 0
• St. Anthony 10, Mahtomedi 9
• Totino-Grace 10, St. Paul Como Park/Johnson 6
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • first round
• Caledonia 12, GMLOK 0
• Cannon Falls 10, Plainview-E-M 0
• Chatfield 15, Triton 5
• La Crescent-Hokah 9, Pine Island 2
• Rochester Lourdes 9, Dover-Eyota 6
• St. Charles 9, Lake City 8
• Winona Cotter 5, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Section 4 • first round
• St. Croix Prep 24, St. Paul Wash. 2
• Fridley/Columbia Heights 21, St. Paul Humboldt 0
Section 5 • first round
• Annandale 10, Watertown-Mayer 0
• Holy Family 17, Breck 9
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 11, Maple Lake 1
• Maranatha 3, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2
• Providence Academy 5, Norwood Young America 4
Section 6 • first round
• Eden Valley-Watkins 8, Foley 5
• Holdingford 10, Pillager 0
• Kimball 14, Sauk Centre 4
• Melrose 8, Albany 7
• Paynesville 11, Osakis 4
• Pequot Lakes 7, Staples-Motley 0
• Pierz 15, Royalton 5
• St. Cloud Cathedral 15, Milaca 0
Section 8 first round
• East Grand Forks 4, Warroad 3
• Roseau 7, Barnesville 2
• Thief River Falls 7, Breckenridge 6
• Menahga 14, Ottertail Central 6
• Wadena-Deer Creek 15, Crookston 2
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • first round
• Goodhue 17, Kenyon-Wanamingo 4
• Hayfield 15, Blooming Prairie 3
• Houston 25, Schaeffer Academy 4
• Lewiston-Altura 15, Rushford-Peterson 5
• Mabel-Canton 9, Spring Grove 4
• Southland 16, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1
• Wabasha-Kellogg 16, Lyle/Pacelli 1
Section 5 • first round
• Laporte 13, East Central 9
• Mille Lacs 15, Deer River 0
• Nevis 8, McGregor 1
• Northome/Kelliher 14, Cass Lake-Bena 0
• Pine River-Backus 15, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 5
• Sebeka 19, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 11
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Park Center def. Elk River, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22
• Rogers def. Maple Grove, 25-10, 18-25, 25-17, 25-15
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central def. Washington, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka def. Forest Lake, 25-6, 25-17, 25-18
• Hmong Academy def. Brooklyn Center, 26-24, 25-19, 25-15
• Spring Lake Park def. Wayzata, 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 18-25, 15-10
• St. Anthony def. Roseville, 16-25, 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13
