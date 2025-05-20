Taiwan's president downplays tariff tensions with the US as 'frictions between friends'

TAIPEI, Taiwan — The Taiwanese president said Tuesday that trade tensions between the United States and Taiwan are just ''frictions between friends'' in a show of optimism as tariff negotiations are underway with Washington.
U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 32% tariffs on all imports from Taiwan as part of sweeping duties levied against all U.S. trading partners last month.
The tariffs on Taiwanese goods were subsequently lowered to 10% for 90 days to allow for trade negotiations. Officials from both sides held a first round of talks last month, to be followed by another one in the coming weeks.
In a speech marking his first year as president and focusing on Taiwan's strategies to defuse the effects of U.S. tariffs and military threats from China, Lai Ching-te struck an accommodating tone despite the tariff pressure.
The U.S. and Taiwan have long ''cooperated and have also encouraged each other to grow,'' he said. ''There are bound to be frictions between friends, but they can eventually be reconciled.''
''Even if there are differences of opinion, as long as there is a foundation of trust and sincere dialogue, they can understand each other better and deepen their friendship,'' he added.
The U.S. has traditionally been Taiwan's strongest unofficial ally in the face of military threats by China, which considers the self-ruled island its own territory, to be retaken by force if necessary. Washington is bound by its own laws to provide Taipei with the means to defend itself.
Lai said Taiwan would continue to strengthen its national defense capabilities, both through foreign military procurement and domestic arms development, and stand ''shoulder to shoulder'' with its allies ''to exert deterrent power.''