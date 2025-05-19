Prep Athletes of the Week: St. Michael-Albertville golfer Abby Labrador sets record at Grand National Golf Club

Abby Labrador
St. Michael-Albertville • golf
Abby Labrador’s competitive nature is only elevated by having two older brothers.
“I want to be better than my brothers,” Labrador said with a smile. Her brother Christian graduated from St. Michael-Albertville in 2020 while Michael is a senior on the Knights’ current squad.
“I just try to do my best when I’m playing,” Labrador said. “I don’t think about the consequences.”
The freshman recently shot a course record 10-under-par 62 to win the Princeton Invitational at the Grand National Golf Club in Hinckley. It was the lowest round ever fired by a Knights player.
“It was an absolute joy to watch her execute and navigate this round,” Knights coach Mitch Harmoning said. “She was in command of everything. When she is in a zone, I just let her do her thing.”
Labrador’s short game is outstanding, and was no different on this day. She had 10 birdies, which included a tap-in on the final hole.
“My swing was good all day,” said Labrador, who is ranked fourth in the state by the Minnesota Golf Association. “I wasn’t missing greens and my putts were rolling in. I just want to stay in the moment when I’m on the golf course.”