Prep Athletes of the Week: St. Michael-Albertville golfer Abby Labrador sets record at Grand National Golf Club

One of the state’s best distance runners, Gullickson won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs to lead the Trojans to the Class 3A true team state championship. The junior won the 1,600 with a time of 4 minutes, 54.81 seconds and the 3,200 in 10:37.46. “Maddie is a role model for this team, is looked up to by younger athletes, and sets an example of total team effort,” Trojans distance coach Kalsey Beach said. “Ultimately, we knew the focus was [the] team and that the true team meet wasn’t about running for Maddie but for the team. She showed me her hand where she had written blue and gold for her motivation and inspiration.” Gullickson owns the state’s fastest times in both events.