Prosecutors toss case against man charged with aiming gun at sister in Edina hospital room

The man was acting in self-defense, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 19, 2025 at 5:47PM
Law enforcement was on the move Tuesday at M Health Fairview Southdale hospital concerning a man in a room with a gun. (Neal Justin/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hennepin County prosecutors are citing self-defense in their decision to dismiss a felony case against a man who police said grabbed his sister’s gun and threatened to shoot her while they argued in their mother’s Edina hospital room.

Larry Sharp, 65, of Independence, had been charged in Hennepin County District Court with threats of violence, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault in connection with the incident at M Health Fairview Southdale on April 22.

The hospital briefly went on lockdown as heavily armed law enforcement moved in.

“Based on the evidence discovered during the ongoing investigation following initial charges, the state cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed,” read the filing submitted last week by County Attorney Mary Moriarty and an assistant county attorney.

A statement from Moriarty’s office explained that “continued investigative efforts after Mr. Sharp was initially charged revealed that he did not bring the gun on the premises and was acting in self-defense when he disarmed his sister. In light of this new evidence, felony charges could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

“In agreement with the Edina Police Department, we determined dismissal to be the appropriate course of action.”

The County Attorney’s Office said it has no cases under review tied to Sharp leaving the scene or in connection with the gun being brought into the hospital.

However, the office’s statement continued, “the Edina Police Department has forwarded the case to the Edina City Attorney’s Office for any additional review of non-felony offenses.”

After his arrest, the charges read, Sharp told law enforcement he decided to “disarm [his sister] for safety reasons.” He added that he fled from the hospital “‘to get ahead of this,’” the charges continued. Police arrested him at his home that same day.

Law enforcement from several agencies swarmed the hospital on France Avenue just south of Crosstown Hwy. 62 about 3 p.m., according to the charges, related court documents and police accounts. Officers at the scene learned the sister was visiting her mother in an eighth-floor room when her brother arrived.

“An argument ensued [between the siblings] regarding power of attorney for their mother,” a court filing read. During the argument, the sister said, Sharp punched her several times in the head and shoved her into a chair as her mouth was bleeding.

She said he took her gun from her waistband, pointed it at her and threatened to shoot her. Sharp left the room without firing a shot and put her gun on a table outside the room, the charges said.

Police later seized the gun. The sister has a state-issued permit to carry a gun in public, the criminal complaint noted.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

