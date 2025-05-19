Prosecutors toss case against man charged with aiming gun at sister in Edina hospital room

Hennepin County prosecutors are citing self-defense in their decision to dismiss a felony case against a man who police said grabbed his sister’s gun and threatened to shoot her while they argued in their mother’s Edina hospital room.
Larry Sharp, 65, of Independence, had been charged in Hennepin County District Court with threats of violence, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault in connection with the incident at M Health Fairview Southdale on April 22.
The hospital briefly went on lockdown as heavily armed law enforcement moved in.
“Based on the evidence discovered during the ongoing investigation following initial charges, the state cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed,” read the filing submitted last week by County Attorney Mary Moriarty and an assistant county attorney.
A statement from Moriarty’s office explained that “continued investigative efforts after Mr. Sharp was initially charged revealed that he did not bring the gun on the premises and was acting in self-defense when he disarmed his sister. In light of this new evidence, felony charges could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
“In agreement with the Edina Police Department, we determined dismissal to be the appropriate course of action.”
The County Attorney’s Office said it has no cases under review tied to Sharp leaving the scene or in connection with the gun being brought into the hospital.
However, the office’s statement continued, “the Edina Police Department has forwarded the case to the Edina City Attorney’s Office for any additional review of non-felony offenses.”