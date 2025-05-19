Twin Cities woman sues Allina Health after wrong organ is removed during surgery

A surgery intended to remove a Twin Cities woman’s infected spleen ended with her healthy kidney being removed instead, according to a medical malpractice lawsuit filed in Hennepin County District Court last week.
Wendy Rappaport of Plymouth was admitted to Abbott Northwestern Hospital on March 24, 2022 over concerns an abscess on her spleen had ruptured. Four days later, she met with Dr. Devon Callahan, who recommended the spleen be removed.
After Callahan performed the surgery, a CT scan was taken of Rappaport’s abdomen. Her left kidney was gone while infected spleen tissue remained.
She would remain hospitalized for two months, be diagnosed with kidney disease and forced to undergo dialysis treatment.
Rappaport is seeking damages against Callahan, Allina Health and Allina Health Surgical Specialists claiming medical malpractice and medical battery.
An affidavit attached to the lawsuit was filed by Dr. Isaac Samuel, a professor of surgery at the University of Iowa. In looking through Rappaport’s medical records, Samuel details the growing concern over Rappaport’s spleen and the post-operation realization that her kidney had been removed.
Rappaport first arrived at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia. A suspected rupture of an abscess on her spleen had given her fever, chills, nausea and vomiting. She was ultimately transferred to Abbot Northwestern where Dr. John Miller, an acute care surgeon, examined her.
Miller noted that the abscess on Rappaport’s spleen was near her colon and there could be a “significant” amount of scar tissue involving both organs. The “splenectomy” was scheduled for March 28 and performed by Callahan.