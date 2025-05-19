News & Politics

Twin Cities woman sues Allina Health after wrong organ is removed during surgery

A medical malpractice lawsuit filed in Hennepin County District Court last week includes an affidavit from a University of Iowa professor of surgery who refers to the mistake as a ‘never event’ for standard medical care.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 19, 2025 at 6:33PM
Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. (Paul B Jones/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A surgery intended to remove a Twin Cities woman’s infected spleen ended with her healthy kidney being removed instead, according to a medical malpractice lawsuit filed in Hennepin County District Court last week.

Wendy Rappaport of Plymouth was admitted to Abbott Northwestern Hospital on March 24, 2022 over concerns an abscess on her spleen had ruptured. Four days later, she met with Dr. Devon Callahan, who recommended the spleen be removed.

After Callahan performed the surgery, a CT scan was taken of Rappaport’s abdomen. Her left kidney was gone while infected spleen tissue remained.

She would remain hospitalized for two months, be diagnosed with kidney disease and forced to undergo dialysis treatment.

Rappaport is seeking damages against Callahan, Allina Health and Allina Health Surgical Specialists claiming medical malpractice and medical battery.

An affidavit attached to the lawsuit was filed by Dr. Isaac Samuel, a professor of surgery at the University of Iowa. In looking through Rappaport’s medical records, Samuel details the growing concern over Rappaport’s spleen and the post-operation realization that her kidney had been removed.

Rappaport first arrived at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia. A suspected rupture of an abscess on her spleen had given her fever, chills, nausea and vomiting. She was ultimately transferred to Abbot Northwestern where Dr. John Miller, an acute care surgeon, examined her.

Miller noted that the abscess on Rappaport’s spleen was near her colon and there could be a “significant” amount of scar tissue involving both organs. The “splenectomy” was scheduled for March 28 and performed by Callahan.

After the surgery, Callahan wrote in his post-operation notes that there was a great deal of scar tissue and “old, coagulated blood” that was obscuring the view of the colon and spleen. But the tail of the pancreas, which connects to the spleen, was visible and an “intact spleen” was removed along with the abscess.

A CT scan was taken of Rappaport’s abdomen and that scan was signed by Dr. Stephen Hite, who noted that “a left nephrectomy” was performed — indicating kidney removal. The lawsuit states that there had been no discussion of removing Rappaport’s kidney. Three days prior to the surgery, medical records note that her kidneys were “unremarkable” with no suspicious masses or stones.

One day after the surgery, Callahan met with Rappaport and her daughters and explained that the “kidney removal was unintentional.” Callahan apologized for the mistake as the family began asking questions. Callahan explained the “usual course of recovery following the removal of a kidney, including the long-term effects of kidney removal.”

Rappaport’s kidney function weakened. Her creatinine level — which tracks waste product filtered by kidneys — was marked at a healthy 0.88 the day before her surgery. Six weeks later, it was 3.29, around three-times higher than the typical range for adult women.

While dealing with her kidney disease, Rappaport’s health continued to fail around abscesses in her upper abdomen.

She was discharged from Abbot Northwestern on May 25, 2022.

Samuel notes in his affidavit that, in his professional opinion, this was a medical failure. The removal of the kidney during a splenectomy “does not occur in the absence of negligence” and the area of the surgery documented in Callahan’s post-operative notes indicate he should have known he wasn’t removing the spleen.

If the “applicable standard of medical care” had been given to Rappaport during surgery, Samuel writes, Rappaport’s “left kidney would not have been removed.”

He refers to the failure as a medical “never event.” In 2022, there were 21 documented instances of a wrong body part being removed in Minnesota hospitals and surgery centers, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. But most of these types of cases can be for smaller instances of surgical removal.

Callahan graduated from Columbia University in New York and practiced medicine in Minnesota from 2016-2023, when his medical license expired. He is now a surgeon at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. Messages left with the attorney listed as representing Callahan were not immediately returned. Allina Health has also been contacted for comment.

Jeremy Olson of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Nation

Supreme Court allows Trump to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans who risk deportation

card image

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to deportation.

Business

CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon quits as potential Trump lawsuit settlement looms

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Man apparently racing wife home from Twin Cities bar when he killed other driver, charge says

card image