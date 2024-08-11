CNET: Best earbuds for working out

CNET TAKE: Hot on the heels of the third-generation AirPods, Apple has another set of earbuds, this time from its subsidiary audio company, Beats. Technically, the new Beats Fit Pro ($160) aren’t AirPods, but they’re built on the same tech platform as the AirPods Pro. Unlike Beats’ earlier and less expensive Studio Buds, the Beats Fit Pro include Apple’s H1 chip and have most of the AirPods Pro’s features, including active noise canceling, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. We’d venture to call them the sports AirPods you’ve always wanted. And for some people, they might just be better than the AirPods Pro.