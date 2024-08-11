CNET: Best earbuds for working out

In theory, you can use just about any earbuds or headphones for working out, but some models are more suitable for the gym than others. Sound quality is always an important factor, but for gym-friendly headphones, a secure and comfortable fit and durability (higher water- and dust-resistance ratings) are key factors. A couple of CNET’s picks are below. For the complete list, visit CNET.com.
Beats Fit Pro
CNET TAKE: Hot on the heels of the third-generation AirPods, Apple has another set of earbuds, this time from its subsidiary audio company, Beats. Technically, the new Beats Fit Pro ($160) aren’t AirPods, but they’re built on the same tech platform as the AirPods Pro. Unlike Beats’ earlier and less expensive Studio Buds, the Beats Fit Pro include Apple’s H1 chip and have most of the AirPods Pro’s features, including active noise canceling, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. We’d venture to call them the sports AirPods you’ve always wanted. And for some people, they might just be better than the AirPods Pro.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C)
CNET TAKE: The new AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe (USB-C) ($190) are nearly identical to their Lightning predecessor, delivering the same excellent sound, noise canceling and voice-calling performance. That said, they offer some other small upgrades, including additional dust resistance and a new acoustic architecture that allows for Lossless Audio with the Vision Pro, Apple’s upcoming wearable headset.
CNET.com
More from Lifestyle
“Whiskey Cavalier” got off to a good start but couldn’t maintain it.