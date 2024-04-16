Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 5 cents to $85.36 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 8 cents to $90.02 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 4 cents to $2.82 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $2.65 a gallon. May natural gas rose 4 cents to $1.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $24.80 to $2,407.80 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 34 cents to $28.38 per ounce, and May copper fell 8 cents to $4.30 per pound.
The dollar rose to 154.67 yen from 154.23 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0632 from $1.0625.
Legislation that could force a TikTok ban revived as part of House foreign aid package
Legislation that could ban TikTok in the U.S. if its China-based owner doesn't sell its stake won a major boost late Wednesday when House Republican leaders included it in a package of bills that would send aid to Ukraine and Israel. The bill could be law as soon as next week if Congress moves quickly.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts to a mixed finish as yields tick higher
U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed finish on Thursday in a quiet day of trading.
Business
IMF's Georgieva says there's 'plenty to worry about' despite recovery for many economies
The head of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday that the world economy has proven surprisingly resilient in the face of higher interest rates and the shock of war in Ukraine and Gaza, but "there is plenty to worry about,'' including stubborn inflation and rising levels of government debt.
Business
Booming cold drink sales mean more plastic waste. So Starbucks redesigned its cups
Booming sales of cold drinks at Starbucks have created a problem: growing amounts of plastic waste from the single-use cups that Frappuccinos, Refreshers, cold brews and other iced drinks are served in.
Business
Shares of Walmart-backed Ibotta soar on public debut
Shares of Ibotta, a Walmart-backed digital company that offers customers cash-back rewards and rebates on grocery brands ranging from Nestle to Coca-Cola, rose 17% in their Wall Street debut.