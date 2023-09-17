CHICAGO – Pablo López was coming off an eight-inning, 14-strikeout masterpiece in his start last weekend, and the Twins outscored the White Sox by 16 runs through the first two games of the four-game series.

Maybe they were due for a dud.

At least it looked that way for most of Saturday night. López surrendered five runs in the first inning, all with two outs. The Twins even loaded the bases in three separate innings, but each time Royce Lewis or his pinch runner was on the base paths instead of the batter's box.

The Twins nearly erased a six-run deficit in the final two innings, but they left the bases loaded when Willi Castro fouled out to first base in the ninth inning in a 7-6 loss at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Guardians beat the Rangers on Saturday, so the Twins' magic number to clinch a division title held at seven for another night.

López has allowed more than two earned runs in an outing three times since the start of July. All three of them followed a scoreless outing.

Tim Anderson, the White Sox's leadoff batter, opened the bottom of the first inning with a chopper to Lewis at third base. Lewis hurried his throw and flung the ball past first baseman Alex Kirilloff for an error. López responded with back-to-back strikeouts before he left a down-the-middle fastball to Eloy Jiménez. López didn't bother to turn his head as the ball flew into the seats for a two-run homer.

The White Sox restarted a rally with two outs and the bases cleared. Yoán Moncada lined a changeup to right field for a single. Andrew Vaughn followed with an infield single to third base. Then in a 0-2 count, López watched a curveball fly over the wall in right field.

Just like that, López gave up five runs and five hits in a span of seven batters.

López didn't give up another run, completing five innings, but the damage was done. He didn't walk any batters, but he permitted eight hits.

Chicago added two runs off reliever Josh Winder in the seventh inning with back-to-back RBI hits from Anderson and Andrew Benintendi.

The Twins gave López a 1-0 lead before he took the mound. Edouard Julien opened the game with a double in the right-center gap on White Sox starter Touki Toussaint's second pitch of the evening. Lewis followed two batters later with an RBI single pulled down the third-base line.

After Toussaint issued a two-out walk to Carlos Correa in the first inning, he retired his next 11 batters. Toussaint, relying heavily on his splitter and curveball, struck out eight in five innings.

The Twins loaded the bases in the sixth inning, though it wasn't for Lewis. Facing lefty Aaron Bummer, Jorge Polanco and Lewis hit back-to-back singles, and Correa drew a two-out walk. Kyle Farmer, pinch hitting, watched a 94 mph fastball for a called third strike.

In the eighth, the Twins produced a four-run inning for the third consecutive game. They loaded the bases with none out against reliever Gregory Santos through two walks and a single from Max Kepler.

They scored all their runs in the inning without another ball leaving the infield. A run scored on a wild pitch. Correa drove in a run on an infield single. Another run came in during a groundout, and the fourth run in the eighth inning scored on an error.

The Twins loaded the bases once more in the ninth inning. Farmer drew a walk, scoring a run and advancing the tying run to third base before Castro flew out in foul territory.