Chet Holmgren to face hometown team when Thunder visit Timberwolves in Game 3 of West finals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren could block his hometown team from winning an NBA championship.
Holmgren, a 7-foot-1 forward, has helped the Oklahoma City Thunder take a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals. He scored 22 points in Game 2, a 118-103 Thunder win.
Now, he will play Game 3 on Saturday in the same building where he won his fourth state title for Minnehaha Academy in his final high school game.
''Anytime I go home and play, it's great to be able to play in front of friends, family, old coaches, old teammates,'' Holmgren said. ''I never take it for granted, and it's definitely come full circle.''
The Timberwolves weren't as good as they are now during Holmgren's childhood — they missed the playoffs every year from 2005 to 2017.
''Growing up, Minnesota was never in the playoffs, so that atmosphere was never really there in the city,'' he said. ''So I'm sure it's insane right now.''
Holmgren was a local celebrity as one of the nation's top high school prospects. His high school coach, Lance Johnson, said it got crazy at times.
''We would go on road trips and high school and gyms would be packed,'' he said. ''There were games where we had him sneak him out of back doors. We pulled up in buses and there were people waiting to shake his hand.''