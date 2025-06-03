Hip-hop star with a bad rap for canceling on us has announced another Minneapolis date

An announcement that Twin Cities hip-hop fans might greet with as much skepticism as they had for Kanye West’s presidential campaign, Lil Wayne has announced an Aug. 20 date at Target Center as part of his Tha Carter VI Tour.
Tickets for the Wednesday night concert in Minneapolis are due on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with presale options beginning this Wednesday. Prices are not being advertised.
Target Center happens to be one of the venues where the New Orleans rapper thrice canceled on Minnesota fans during the 2010s. In the case of that 2017 arena show, the hip-hop hitmaker also known as Weezy weaseled out of the gig by blaming it on mechanical problems with his private plane. Fans were already at the venue and waiting through opening acts when the announcement came that he wasn’t coming.
The real-life Dwayne Carter, 42, also canceled on Twin Cities fans earlier that year at the Target Center because of “scheduling conflicts.” In 2015, he called off a club gig at showtime because he refused to adhere to a security search for him and his entourage at a now-defunct downtown Minneapolis venue called the Venue.
He’s had a better track record since that last Target Center debacle, showing up for a club gig in 2023 at the Fillmore. He also made it to his odd-couple co-headlining date with Blink-182 at Xcel Energy Center in 2019, the same year he headlined the last Soundset festival at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. You should’ve seen the look of relief on Soundset organizers’ faces as the black SUVs rolled up with Weezy inside just a minute or two before his scheduled start time.
Lil Wayne’s team announced Tha Carter VI Tour on Tuesday just ahead of Friday’s release of the album of the same name, a continuation of his original “Tha Carter” album series that began in 2004 and includes such hit singles as “Lollipop,” “Got Money” and “She Will.”