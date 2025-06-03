Hip-hop star with a bad rap for canceling on us has announced another Minneapolis date

He’s had a better track record since that last Target Center debacle, showing up for a club gig in 2023 at the Fillmore. He also made it to his odd-couple co-headlining date with Blink-182 at Xcel Energy Center in 2019, the same year he headlined the last Soundset festival at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. You should’ve seen the look of relief on Soundset organizers’ faces as the black SUVs rolled up with Weezy inside just a minute or two before his scheduled start time.