University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen got a big in-state recruit Wednesday night. But fans will have to wait a couple years to see her in a Gophers uniform.

Chaska power forward Mallory Heyer announced on social media Wednesday her intention to play for Whalen. Heyer, along with Maya Nnaji (Hopkins) and Mara Braun (Wayzata) is considered a top-three in-state recruit in the 2022 class.

“I’m staying home,’’ Heyer posted on Twitter Wednesday evening. “Super excited to announce my commitment to further my education and basketball career at the University of Minnesota! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches and teammates for helping me along the way! Go Gophers!!’’

Heyer, about to start her junior season at Chaska, is also a standout volleyball player. She becomes perhaps the highest-profile in-state recruit to commit to Whalen’s program.

She chose the Gophers from among a number of schools interested, a list that includes Utah, Iowa and Iowa State.

A physical, aggressive player, Heyer was named second-team all-Metro by the Star Tribune after her sophomore season, when she averaged 20 points a game. She has already topped 1,000 points in her career. Heyer is also a standout player for the Minnesota Fury AAU program.