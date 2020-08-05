Minneapolis voters won’t get to decide the fate of the city’s police department this year.

In a 10-5 vote, the Minneapolis Charter Commission decided Wednesday to block a controversial policing proposal from the November ballot, by invoking their right to take more time to review it.

“We have an obligation to make sure that what is going on the ballot gives the voters an informed choice, that they can make a decision in a thoughtful way,” said Charter Commissioner Andrew Kozak, adding that he didn’t think the proposal accomplished that.

It could still land on the ballot next year. But the commission’s action to keep it off this year’s ballot dealt a blow to the centerpiece of the City Council majority’s promise to transform Minneapolis’ public safety system.

In recent weeks, the Charter Commission, all volunteers appointed by a judge, found themselves the focus of intense pressure from people lobbying on all sides of the fight over whether to end the Minneapolis Police Department following George Floyd’s death.

In passionate public hearings and a deluge of written comments, some urged the Charter Commissioners to wield their powers of review to prevent what they believe is a dangerously vague proposal from heading to voters.

Minneapolis police recruits at a class in 2017.

Others said they urgently needed greater freedom to replace a department that disproportionately uses force on people of color, and particularly Black residents. They urged the commissioners not to block the proposal from this year’s ballot.

The issue divided the commissioners, who publicly debated the purpose of their organization and what role it’s supposed to play in the democratic process.

The city attorney’s office, in a legal analysis prepared to help them sort through those tough questions, assured the commissioners that state law gave them the authority to delve deep into the substance of policing issues.

But some commissioners who voted against the delay said they thought it was important to issue a recommendation instead.

Commissioner Andrea Rubenstein, who chaired a work group that studied the proposal, said she was skeptical that another 90 days would allow them to gather additional, useful information that would sway their opinions on the measure. Rubenstein said she, like many of her colleagues, had major concerns about the council’s proposal.

“I’m concerned that we need to vote this amendment up or down but I’m further concerned that if we table it, it feels more like a sleight of hand,” she said. “It’s perfectly true that we lack sufficient information to make an informed decision...but an extension to consider it will not help us fill in any missing pieces.”

Voting in favor of the delay were commissioners Barry Clegg, Greg Abbott, Andrew Kozak, Jill Garcia, Peter Ginder, Barbara Lickness, Jana Metge, Lyall Schwarzkopf, Dan Cohen and Matt Perry.

Voting against the delay were commissioners Al Giraud-Isaacson, Toni Newborn, Andrea Rubenstein, Jan Sandberg, and Christopher Smith.

The commission had just over a month to weigh the proposal, while an Aug. 21 deadline for adding items to the November ballot loomed ominously overhead.

Before them was a plan, written by five City Council members, that would end the requirement to maintain a police department with a minimum force based on the city’s population. In its place, the city would be required to keep a Department of Community Safety & Violence Prevention that would prioritize “a holistic, public health-oriented approach.” That department could include a division with police officers, but wouldn’t be required to do so.

The commissioners had debated the proposal publicly for weeks. As part of a last effort to send the proposal over the hurdle, a different, small group of council members sent them a letter Wednesday ensuring them that they “expect the transformed system to include law enforcement as part of a multi-faceted approach to public safety.”

“The Minneapolis City Council is not asking you to put police abolition on the ballot, nor does the amendment propose this,” they wrote. “We are asking you to let Minneapolis vote on a new framework for public safety that aligns with the State of Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety.”

If the Charter Commissioners had chosen to issue a recommendation on the council’s proposal, the council would have been allowed to ignore it. Council and the mayor would have then needed to vote on whether to send the measure to voters this year and, if so, how it should appear on the ballot.

With the measure off the table for this year’s election, there are still several scenarios that could unfold.

The proposal is still before the Charter Commission, and that body will make crucial decisions that shape how the question appears on the ballot in the 2021 election, if it comes up there. Clegg, the commission chair, said he plans to call a special meeting for next week so they can outline their next steps.

Many will also be watching to see if the mayor and City Council take their own steps to overhaul public safety, outside of the charter process.

Saying the Pledge of Allegiance are some of the twelve new Minneapolis Police Department Sergeants. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com Monday, June 3, 2019 The 2019 Minneapolis Police Department promotional ceremony was held at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis. Promotions included Deputy Chef Kathy Waite, Inspectors Amelia Huffman and Kelvin Pulphus and Commander Katie Blackwell along with twelve new Sergeants.

Mayor Jacob Frey, who has been critical of the council’s proposal, has promised to include public safety changes when unveils his pitch for the 2021 budget later this month. He hasn’t yet provided specifics.

On Wednesday night, he issued a statement saying only that he looks forward to working “with [Police] Chief [Medaria] Arradondo, my council colleagues, and community to transform the culture of policing in our city in the months ahead. Now it is on all of us to roll up our sleeves and dig into this work together.”

Throughout that process, many will be watching to see if the City Council pushes to create a community safety department, albeit one that wouldn’t be enshrined in the city’s charter.

This story is developing and will be updated.