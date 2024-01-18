A former small-town mayor in southwestern Minnesota said he never intended to follow through on threats to shoot students at the University of Minnesota but was only trying to get Secret Service agents to come to his home, according to felony charges.

Joseph M. Rongstad, 41, of Watson, was charged in Chippewa County District Court with illegal possession of ammunition and threats of violence in connection with the threats he posted on social media over a two-day period last week that stretched into the overnight hours of Jan. 11.

Rongstad appeared in court Thursday and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a hearing on Feb. 14. His defense attorney was not immediately available to comment about the allegations.

The threats triggered a series of university alerts on Jan. 11 that warned to its employees and students to stay away from campus. It was later determined Rongstad never came to the Twin Cities. Law enforcement arrested him that afternoon after a six-hour standoff at his home.

According to the charges:

On Jan. 10, the Sheriff's Office was tipped to a slew of rambling and vulgar-laden threats posted on a Facebook page for Rongstad's landscape business that subsequently included him saying he was coming to Minneapolis to shoot University of Minnesota students.

In one he wrote in all capital letters, "Lots of people are going to die," and he later made a threatening reference to Iranians.

Along with the U take cautionary measures to keep the campus safe, schools in Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Renville counties, and other schools in the region kicked in their lockdown procedures.

On the morning of Jan. 11, a SWAT unit was sent to Rongstad's home in the 300 block of Park Avenue. Later posts confirmed to law enforcement that he was still inside. He eventually surrendered shortly after 6:15 p.m.

A law enforcement search of the home turned up ammunition for a shotgun. The complaint makes no mention of a firearm being found.

Under questioning after his arrest, Rongstad said that "he started catching onto government stuff such as mind reading ... and shadow government" while he was mayor starting of the tiny town starting in 2013.

He added that "his objective with these posts was to get the Secret Service here to speak with him." He insisted he never was going to go to the U and kill students.

Other postings made explicit threats to Olson and Chippewa County judges Thomas Van Hon and Keith Helgeson. In 2016, Van Hon ordered Rongstad civilly committed for six months as mentally ill and chemically dependent.

Court records show that Rongstad has a criminal history in Minnesota that also includes convictions for burglary, theft, drunken driving and illicit drug possession.

In 2021, he was convicted of burglary after driving a tractor through the narthex of a Lutheran church in Watson, where he was elected mayor in 2012. A police officer found Rongstad wrapped in a blanket on the altar, according to the criminal complaint.

A judge set aside a 15-month prison sentence and ordered Rongstad jailed for 30 days and placed on probation for five years. The threats to the university violated those probationary terms.

In 2016, Rongstad was sentenced to nine months in jail after pleading guilty to burglarizing the home of a man who succeeded him as mayor. At the time, The deal also dismissed charges from when he allegedly fired a rifle through the sunroof of his truck while he was "trying to get away from the corpses that were after him," according to court documents.