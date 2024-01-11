University of Minnesota police said Thursday they are looking for a man who sent them a "specific threat" to shoot people on the Twin Cities campus.

In response, the school sent out a campuswide emergency alert around 7:20 a.m. that its police were joining with other agencies to have additional officers on campus.

A follow-up alert said that all campus operations will proceed normally, but employees are encouraged to work remotely. Also, the alert noted, all buildings will be accessible only by pass card.

"Public Safety has received a specific threat to shoot persons on the TC campus ..." the initial notice read.

The alert identified the suspected sender by name and described him as 41 years old, 6 feet tall, 195 pounds and having brown hair and hazel eyes. The alert did not disclose his ethnicity.

The notice did not offer any specifics about the threat or how it was communicated.

The school said the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Sheriff's Office in the suspect's home city. The alert did not disclose where the suspect lives.

