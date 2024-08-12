Charges: Man placed hidden camera inside men’s locker room at Life Time Fitness

In a statement, Life Time Fitness Senior Vice President Jason Thunstrom wrote, “We find this individual’s alleged actions to be very disturbing. Our established policies, reinforced by signage and our employees, expressly prohibit the use of cellular phones (and other mobile devices) in photographic or video mode in locker rooms and many other areas of our clubs. Upon becoming aware of this matter, we took swift action to terminate the individual’s membership, and began collaborating with authorities in their active investigation.”