A drunken 21-year-old driving more than 120 mph triggered a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove that killed another motorist, according to charges filed Monday.

April F. Oleary of Otsego was charged in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash Sept. 12 that killed Phousalinh Khounpanya, 67, of Dayton.

A third driver, Joshua Goodall, now 42, of Rogers, was severely injured in the wreck about 4:30 a.m. on County Road 81 just west of Maple Grove Parkway .

Oleary, who was charged by summons, did not immediately reply to messages seeking her response to the allegations.

According to the charges, a preliminary breath test at the scene measured her blood alcohol content at 0.19%. Nearly five hours later, a blood test yielded a result of 0.11%, above Minnesota's 0.08% legal limit for driving. The blood test also showed evidence of marijuana use.

State Patrol investigators determined Oleary was traveling 124 mph in the seconds before the crash, according to charges

The criminal complaint says:

Oleary was driving west on County Road 81 and hit Goodall's SUV as it traveled in the same direction. The SUV crossed into an eastbound lane and collided with Khounpanya's minivan. Oleary's car then hit the SUV again.

Khounpanya was dead at the scene. Goodall suffered compound fractures to his left leg and facial injuries. Oleary was not injured.

Officers at the scene said Oleary had "a strong odor" of alcohol and her eyes were bloodshot and watery. She told them she had had two beers about 11 hours before the crash.

Oleary said she called 911 after seeing Khounpanya pinned in her minivan.

The patrol "determined that speed ... was the primary contributing factor" in the crash, with alcohol impairment being a secondary contributing factor.