A Loring Park resident injected a restrained sex partner with two doses of methamphetamine and left him tied up while he died, according to murder charges.

Delwayne W. Center, 40, of Minneapolis, appeared Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court on a charge of third-degree murder in connection with the death in May of 47-year-old Daniel J. Aldridge in apartment overlooking the downtown Minneapolis park.

Center remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. He's due back in court on Jan. 24. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

According to the criminal complaint:

A 911 call on May 12 from Center sent police to his residence in the 214 Place Apartments, where they found Aldridge, of Minneapolis, dead on a bedroom floor.

Center told officers that he connected with Aldridge on a dating app, and they agreed to meet at the apartment. Aldridge arrived about 1 p.m. on May 11, and "the two engaged in sexual activities including bondage," the complaint read.

Center said he had Aldridge tied up and injected him with meth as "part of the roleplay," the complaint continued.

Aldridge started thrashing about, but Center kept him bound and injected him with another dose of meth. Center said he was mad because Aldridge "could not handle his drugs," the charging document quoted Center as saying to police.

Aldridge passed out on the floor. Center did not check on him and went to bed.

The next morning, Center saw that Aldridge was obviously dead. Center said he watched television for a while, then flushed all the drugs in the apartment and got rid of drug containers.

Five months later, the Medical Examiner's Office issued a statement saying that Aldridge's death was a homicide from a meth overdose.