A 77-year-old central Minnesota man is dead after a crash with a semitrailer truck in Sherburne County on Thursday afternoon.
Daniel D. Riordan of Cushing was eastbound on County Road 16 in Palmer Township when his SUV and a semitrailer truck southbound on Hwy. 25 collided in the intersection, the Minnesota State Patrol said. He died at the scene.
The truck driver, a 29-year-old man from Ogilvie, Minn., was hospitalized with noncritical injuries, the patrol said; he was not wearing a seat belt.
Road conditions were dry. Riordan was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said, and alcohol was not involved.
