DULUTH — A Carlton County man was sentenced Monday in St. Louis County Court to more than 16 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to the unintentional second-degree murder of 35-year-old Kevin Weiss Jr.

Brian Ross Shaw, 38, of Carlton, Minn., shot Weiss, who was dating his ex-girlfriend, in the abdomen near the woman's home in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood in December 2018. Weiss had been kicked out of the woman's house and returned to talk to her and pick up some of his things.

Shaw called the shooting an accident at the time, according to court documents. Weiss had walked toward him and Shaw fell, he said, triggering his gun.

Weiss was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shaw entered a guilty plea in mid-August. On Monday, Weiss's family offered victim impact statements, and Judge Eric Hylden handed down the maximum sentence. The case had several delays because of COVID-19 and the defendant's health, according to a news release from St. Louis County.