FORT MYERS, FLA. – Carlos Correa has only been at spring training with the Twins for five days, but he hasn't been easing into finding his new place on the team.
In his introductory news conference, he preached perfection, especially in practice. And he's made sure those weren't just empty words. Even in the infield drills ahead of Sunday's game, Correa seemed to raise the standard.
"It was a beautiful infield. It was clean. It was high-paced, game-like," Correa said. "You're going to see that more often from us."
Part of that might have stemmed from some off-field bonding for the infielders and Latino players this past week. The shortstop took his new teammates to a Puerto Rican restaurant called Gandules Grill. And he has more dinners planned with other players soon.
"It was actually a pretty interesting conversation because they showed me they truly want to win, and they're going to do whatever it takes to get there," Correa said of the first dinner. "… They talk about winning and the winning atmosphere and what that feels like, that mentality. I try to describe it as best as I can since I've seen it. I tell them, it starts with practice and how we take practice."
Second baseman Jorge Polanco came away from Sunday's first game alongside Correa impressed. And the feeling has been the same in practices and off the field.
"He mentioned that if we can take infields like that, we're going to be the best defensive team in the league," Polanco said. "And we believe that. The intensity was good."
- Jorge Alcala made his spring debut pitching the final inning Sunday. He allowed two hits and one earned run off a homer. He has been delayed with a ripped nail on his middle finger that prevented him from throwing anything but fastballs.
- As part of their annual "Minnesota Day" spring training game, the Twins honored Rod Carew, Tony Oliva and Bert Blyleven. The three Hall of Famers were in uniform and took the lineup cards out ahead of the game.
- Pitcher Sonny Gray will see his first game action in Monday's minor league game. Ryan Jeffers will catch. Most of the team will have a day off. Correa said his four-month-old son came to visit, so he'll spend the off day with him. But Correa plans on playing in Tuesday and possibly Wednesday's games.
- Former MLB player and current ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez brought his toy poodle Micki to the Twins clubhouse Sunday morning while he did interviews. The good boy has been to nine team camps in the past nine days and received many belly rubs and chin scratches from Twins players and staff.