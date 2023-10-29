At Timberwolves practice Friday, Rudy Gobert made a statement that should have fans feeling optimistic about the season he could produce.

Gobert described how he felt physically. This time last year, he was still playing through the effects of a knee injury he suffered playing for Team France. This year, even after playing for France in the FIBA World Cup, he came back healthy. He was asked whether he felt like his old self this season.

"Not even my old self. I feel better than I've ever felt, because I feel like I'm stronger than I've been," Gobert said. "And I just see the experience that I have now, and you add that to the rest of the abilities that I have, I think that's the best that I've been."

Gobert backed that up with his performance Saturday night, when he had 14 points and 14 rebounds and was the anchor of a defensive effort that held the Miami Heat to 31% shooting in the second half of the Wolves' 106-90 win. The Wolves (1-1) have held each of their opponents to fewer than 100 points, and that has been without their best perimeter defender, Jaden McDaniels.

But they were able to be effective again Saturday because Nickeil Alexander-Walker held Tyler Herro to 8-for-23 shooting and they have solid defenders up and down the roster, like Kyle Anderson, Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley.

Gobert became an easy target for fan frustration at the start of last season. The process of getting him the ball on offense was rarely smooth. Now, with Conley at point guard, those edges aren't as rough, as Conley and Gobert have an easy chemistry in the pick and roll.

"He's in great shape," Conley said. "I think the summertime really helped him, playing that stretch with [France] really prepped him for the season. Got his mind and body right. He's contesting more, he's dunking more, he's just being more physical, and we're going to need that from him."

The Wolves are also learning how to better defend with Gobert. Last season, coach Chris Finch said it "wasn't fair" that the Wolves were just trying to funnel anybody driving the ball to Gobert.

The difference in Gobert's physicality is noticeable, and the Wolves have rosier prospects on defense because of that.

"Every possession ... to me the goal is just being the best defender in the world," said Gobert, a three-time NBA defensive player of the year. "That's what I've been in the past, and I know that's who I am."

Gobert is candid in his assessment of how a team is playing at a given moment. Coming off the opening night loss to Toronto, Gobert expressed no worries about the Wolves' defense. After Saturday's game, Gobert said the Wolves had every reason to believe they could be the best defensive team in the NBA.

"We have size. We have guys that can move their feet. We have guys that are dogs, competitors," Gobert said. "Those three things, you put them together, why wouldn't you want us to be the best defensive team in the league with all those weapons?"

Conley was asked the same question, and before he answered he was reminded that the Wolves didn't have McDaniels on the floor yet.

"I forgot about that," Conley said. "If you add Jaden, I think we could be a top five if not the best defense in the league with the guys we have on this team, and the makeup that we have. And we're striving for it."