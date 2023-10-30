WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. Monday, State Farm Arena

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Today's line: Wolves by 2½.

For the fans: Anthony Edwards returns home to Atlanta, where a mural of Edwards, his grandmother Shirley and mother Yvette was unveiled this summer.

Opening bell: The Timberwolves offense has been inconsistent to start the season. Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have yet to get going, but the team's defense has held each of the first two opponents below 100 points. Before their 127-110 victory Sunday night at Milwaukee, the Hawks lost their first two games by six points each.

Watch him: Atlanta guard Trae Young had an inefficient start to the season (just 23% shooting over the first two games), and this is an important year for him under the tutelage of former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder, who took over the Hawks' coaching job during last season. Can Snyder unlock Young's potential? Or is Young doomed to be a high-volume shooter who doesn't contribute much to winning?

Injuries: Jaden McDaniels, who hasn't played for the Wolves in their first two games of the season because of a left calf injury, is listed as questionable and could make his debut. Wesley Matthews has yet to play in the regular season for Atlanta because of a right calf strain.

Forecast: The Hawks will be the second consecutive team the Wolves will face on the tail end of a back-to-back. The Wolves' half-court defense has looked strong so far, and they seemed to iron out some of their transition defense issues Saturday. Atlanta is a beatable team, and this is a good chance for the Wolves to pick up their first road win.

