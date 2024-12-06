CAIR ordered to turn over donor list as part of Blaine council member’s ongoing defamation lawsuit

CAIR said in the release that even though it could have moved forward with the case, it decided to dismiss partly because the litigation “allowed us to prove [Saroya’s] conduct: working with Islamophobes, sending hundreds of anonymous emails in the middle of the night attacking our civil rights organization, harassing us and our supporters on social media, among many other things. She did not deny any of these claims in her response to our lawsuit, so we have already proven those facts.”