If the rest of the AL Central plays like the Royals — and OK, it probably won't — the Twins look awfully well prepared for the division race to come.

Sonny Gray feasted on his favorite overmatched foil, Byron Buxton deposited a baseball in the third deck, and the first-place Twins closed an encouraging first month by embarrassing the last-place Royals yet again. The final score at Target Field was 8-4, meaning Minnesota has outscored Kansas City 36-16 in their first seven meetings, six of them Twins' victories.

Up next: A couple more AL Central rivals, starting Tuesday with the White Sox, who sport an 8-21 record, a game better than the Royals'.

Gray, who pitched five shutout innings in Kansas City in his 2023 debut, this time allowed a run, albeit only one, over six innings. He finished April having surrendered just three total runs in six starts, his 0.77 ERA the best in the majors. He also improved to 9-2 with a 1.54 ERA in 12 career starts against Kansas City.

If his victory was practically preordained, the Twins' offense made sure there was no suspense about it. Buxton doubled to open the second inning against Royals righthander Brady Singer, moved to third on a fly ball by Joey Gallo, and scored on a squeeze bunt by Nick Gordon.

Then came Singer's nightmare inning, the third, which began innocently enough with strikeouts to two of the first three hitters, Max Kepler's walk in between them. But Singer walked Carlos Correa, too, and Buxton blasted a 1-1 sinker that didn't sink an estimated 452 feet into the second row of the third deck in left field.

Singer unraveled after that, giving up a single to Trevor Larnach and hitting Gallo with a pitch. After a mound conference, Gordon singled Larnach home, Willi Castro did the same for Gallo, and the Royal starter's day was done.

Christian Vazquez greeted reliever Josh Staumont with a two-run single to right, and the Twins had a seven-run inning, their biggest since the nine-run outburst in New York two weeks ago.

Kansas City added an unearned run off reliever Emilio Pagán, and two more runs against Josh Winder, forcing Jhoan Duran to record the final out by inducing a shallow pop fly to right by Edward Olivares. For throwing seven pitches, notably only one at 100-mph, Duran earned earn his sixth save in seven attempts this year.

That ended a 6-4 homestand for the Twins, one that began with two ugly losses to another last-place team, the Nationals, but ended with the Twins scoring six or more runs in six of the last seven games. Minnesota now owns a 10-game division lead over the Royals and White Sox, and a series with the second-place Guardians, who trail by 3 1/2 games, ahead next weekend.