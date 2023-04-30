Impact player
Sonny Gray, Twins
He closed April with his sixth consecutive start of at least five innings and no more than one run allowed.
By the numbers
305 Managerial victories by Rocco Baldelli, tying him with Paul Molitor for fifth most in Twins history.
1.54 Gray's career ERA in 12 starts vs. the Royals, the lowest of any starter ever with at least 10 starts.
452 Distance, in feet, traveled by Byron Buxton's home run, the seventh of his career of more than 450 feet.
