CHICAGO — Mitch Keller pitched six effective innings, Nick Gonzales hit a key two-run single and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Sunday.

Jack Suwinski connected for another homer against Jameson Taillon as Pittsburgh closed out a 4-3 road trip by taking three of four from Chicago. Gonzales, Andrew McCutchen and Jared Triolo each had two of the Pirates' 10 hits.

Keller improved to 3-0 with a 1.29 ERA in three May starts. The right-hander allowed two runs and two hits, struck out three and walked three.

Keller (5-3) has worked at least five innings in his past 41 starts, the longest active streak in the majors.

Seiya Suzuki and Christopher Morel each hit a sacrifice fly for Chicago, which was held to 10 runs and 18 hits in the series. Taillon (3-2) was charged with three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The Cubs were down 3-1 when Suzuki was hit by a pitch leading off the sixth. Suzuki advanced on Cody Bellinger's double and scored on Morel's flyball to left.

But Keller limited the damage by retiring Ian Happ and Michael Busch on a pair of flyballs to right.

Colin Holderman and Aroldis Chapman each struck out two in a perfect inning for Pittsburgh. David Bednar, who allowed Morel's game-ending single in Saturday's 1-0 loss, finished the two-hitter for his 10th save in 13 opportunities.

The Pirates jumped in front on Suwinski's fourth homer of the season, a 367-foot solo drive to right in the second. Suwinski, a Chicago native, is 5 for 6 with four homers in his career against Taillon.

The game was tied at 1 when Gonzales delivered in the fifth. With two out and the bases loaded, Gonzales drove in two runs with a liner into center field against Hayden Wesneski.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: SS Dansby Swanson (right knee sprain) and 2B Nico Hoerner (left hamstring tightness) could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday. Swanson is on the 10-day injured list, and Hoerner has missed six consecutive games. ''The goal is to just get it behind him,'' manager Craig Counsell said of Hoerner, ''and I think we have a chance to do that on Tuesday.'' ... LHP Drew Smyly (right hip impingement) will make a rehab appearance with High-A South Bend on Tuesday. ... RHP Daniel Palencia (strained right shoulder) allowed three runs in one inning in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Pirates: LHP Martín Pérez (1-3), 4.86 ERA) starts Tuesday night against San Francisco. RHP Logan Webb (4-4, 3.03 ERA) goes for the visiting Giants in the opener of a three-game set.

Cubs: Following a day off, the Cubs host the Braves on Tuesday night for the opener of a three-game series. Chicago dropped two of three at Atlanta during its previous road trip.

___

