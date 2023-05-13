Sonny Gray is becoming the ultimate home-sweet-home pitcher the Twins have ever had at Target Field. But he can't do it alone.

Gray struck out seven of the first nine Cubs he faced on Friday, allowed only two hits to leave the infield in 5 ⅓ innings, and departed having allowed just one run, the ninth time in his last 10 Target Field starts that he gave up only zero or one runs.

But Griffin Jax surrendered four consecutive hits in the seventh inning to squander a one-run lead, Jorge Alcala served up a two-run homer to add to the margin, and Chicago handed the Twins a disappointing 6-2 loss in the opener of their three-game series.

Gray got little support from a Twins' offense that has had trouble scoring runs all month. A two-run second inning against Chicago lefthander Drew Smyly was all the runs the Twins could manage, with Kyle Farmer scoring from third base on Patrick Wisdom's errant throw to the plate, and Willi Castro coming across moments later on Christian Vazquez's sacrifice fly.

Smyly had little trouble otherwise in his seven-inning start, though the Twins did have four hard-hit line drives snagged by Cubs infielders — and one by Smyly himself.

And once the lefthander was pulled, the Twins managed not even a hit. Typical of their offensive woes lately: An eighth inning in which the Twins sent Byron Buxton, Joey Gallo and Carlos Correa, their three highest-paid, and sometimes most dominating hitters, to the plate.

Buxton, mired in a 0-for-25 slump over the past week, walked to open the inning, a promising start.

But reliever Adbert Alzolay struck out Gallo on four pitches. Carlos Correa followed by hitting a ground ball directly at Wisdom, who quickly turned an inning-ending double play that inspired a murmur of boos from the crowd of 30,037, the largest Target Field crowd since Opening Day.

Any chance for a dramatic ninth-inning rally disappeared when Cubs leadoff hitter Christopher Morel hit a two-run homer off Alcala, the ball landing in the second deck above deep right-center, a blast estimated at 429 feet. Dereck Rodriguez made his 2023 debut after that, and allowed the game's final run.

By the end, Gray's home-field dominance seemed long ago. Using his usual five-pitch mix, the righthander mesmerized Cubs hitters over the first three innings, four times catching them watching a third strike. Oddly, after whiffing seven hitters the first time through the order, he recorded only two more the rest of the way, but still cruised through four of the five full innings he pitched.

Not since last July 14, in his final start before the All-Star break, has Gray allowed more than two runs at Target Field. Since becoming a Twin shortly before the 2022 season, the former All-Star has started 19 games in downtown Minneapolis, and given up two runs or fewer in 16 of them. His career ERA in the park is 2.48 in 23 starts — only Justin Verlander's 2.16 ERA is better among pitchers with at least 10 starts here — but over his last 10 starts in the park, it's an amazing 0.91.