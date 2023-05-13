IMPACT PLAYER: Matt Mervis, Cubs

The rookie first baseman delivered the big hit off Griffin Jax, a tying double in the seventh inning. Mervis would come around to score the go-ahead run.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Hits for the Twins, the fifth time in 10 games this month they have been held to five or fewer hits.

1.39 Sonny Gray's season ERA after he gave up one run over 5⅓ innings — it went up from 1.35.

5 Losses for Jax in 18 games this season, one more than he had in 65 games last season.



Reply



Forward

