Tom Brady, the greatest of all time, beat Patrick Mahomes, the greatest of this-time, handily and with plenty of help from one of the grandest defensive performances in Super Bowl history.

Brady, the Buccaneers' 43-year-old quarterback, found his rhythm after two early punts while Mahomes, the 25-year-old Chiefs quarterback, ran for his life from start to finish behind a decimated offensive line missing both starting tackles and forced to play former Vikings castoff guard Mike Remmers at left tackle.

The result was a woefully one-sided 31-9 win by Tampa Bay over the defending champions in Super Bowl LV. It was Brady's seventh Super Bowl win in his debut season with Tampa Bay, the first team to play in a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

For Mahomes, it was his first loss by double digits and the first time his team scored in single digits in 54 career games. He fell to 44-10, including playoffs, with only his second loss in the past 27 games.

Yes, the Bucs' defense was that historically dominant.

Playing a heavy dose of double high safeties to take away Kansas City's downfield attack, coordinator Todd Bowles also turned loose his vaunted pass rush to punish Mahomes like he's never been punished before.

He went 0-for-8 with an interception on his first eight third down throws and didn't reach 100 yards passing until the closing seconds. Brady, meanwhile, completed 21 of 29 passes for 209 yards, three first-half touchdowns – two to Rob Gronkowski – no interceptions and a 125.8 passer rating.

Bucs coach Bruce Mahomes, 68, becomes the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl while denying Andy Reid and the Chiefs the chance to become the first to repeat as champions since Brady and the Patriots in 2004.

The Bucs finished the season with eight straight wins, going 4-0 in the postseason while posting nine takeaways. As the NFC's No. 5 seed, Tampa Bay completed the championship run by beating Drew Brees and the No. 2-seeded Saints, Aaron Rodgers and the No. 1-seeded Packers and Mahomes and the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Four things contributed to the Bucs taking a 21-6 lead into halftime: Brady, Gronkowski and the offense found balance and rhythm after opening with two punts; defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' pressure schemes bothered Mahomes; Kansas City's defense completely lost its composure with six penalties for 87 yards, including one that negated an interception; and Reid's attempt to get the ball back by calling two timeouts late in the half backfired, allowing Brady time to throw his third touchdown of the half with 6 seconds left.

In the Chiefs' 27-24 Week 12 win at Tampa, Mahomes threw for 269 yards in the first quarter. Tyreek Hill had 203 of those yards and two touchdowns. But in Sunday's first quarter, Mahomes had 9 yards passing while Hill was shut out.

Brady got on track on the Bucs' third possession and finished the half 16 for 20 for 140 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 135.4 passer rating. Gronkowski, the former Patriot who was talked out of retirement to join Brady in Tampa, had two first-half touchdowns, while former Steelers and Raiders castoff Antonio Brown had the other.

The Chiefs' second possession ended with a 49-yard Harrison Butker field goal and a 3-0 lead. But Brady finally settled down on the ensuing possession when Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich opened the series with three straight runs by Leonard Fournette.

That took the Chiefs' pressure off Brady. He followed with a 16-yard pass to Brown and a 15-yard screen pass to Cameron Brate off play-action. The Chiefs remained a step behind as Brady went 4 for 4 on the driving, including a 7-yard touchdown to Gronk for his first first-quarter touchdown in 10 Super Bowls.

The Chiefs defense came back with an impressive goal-line stand, stopping the Bucs three times inside the 3-yard line, including linebacker Anthony Hitchens' pass breakup in the back of the end zone on a throw to Brainerd High grad Joe Haeg, who played several snaps as an third tackle.

Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend had a rough half though. His 29-yard punt on the ensuing possession handed Brady the ball back at the Chiefs' 38.

Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Brady's tipped ball, but the play was nullified by a holding penalty on Chiefs defensive back Charvarius Ward. The Bucs then kicked a 40-yard field goal but took the points off the board when the Chiefs jumped offsides.

As a team, the Chiefs had eight first-half penalties for 95 yards. Brady made them pay for the special teams penalty when he hit Gronkowski for a 17-yard touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

Mahomes finally showed some of his magic on the next possession, but heavy pressure by Shaq Barrett on third-and-6 forced him to throw the ball away and settle for a 34-yard field goal.

The Bucs got the ball with 1:01 left. Reid was determined to get the ball back to his offense so he called timeouts after the first two plays. All that did was give Brady time to do what Brady does – march down and score.

With some help from the Chiefs defense. A 34-yard pass interference penalty on Bashaud Breeland moved the ball to the Kansas City 34. Another pass interference call on Mathieu in the end zone moved the ball to the 1. Brady finished it off with a 1-yard throw to Brown, causing Mathieu to come unglued and draw yet another penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Chiefs came out running in the third quarter, but, again, Mahomes was pressured on third down. He fell to 0-for-6 on third down throws, leading to a 52-yard field goal by Butker.

But any momentum that garnered was lost when the Bucs came back with an easy 74-yard touchdown drive for a 28-9 lead. Kansas City's defense, looking tired and spent, gave up a 25-yard pass to Gronkowski and a 27-yard touchdown run to Fournette.

Probably figuring he needed to force the issue down 17, Mahomes threw deep under pressure on third-and-13 on Kansas City's next possession. The ball was tipped downfield and intercepted by safety Antoine Winfield Jr., the former Gopher and son of the former Vikings cornerback.

The Bucs turned that into another field goal and a 31-9 lead that even the greatest of this-time, Mahomes, couldn't even come close to challenging.