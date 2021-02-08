Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan for a dissection of Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory over Kansas City in Sunday's Super Bowl. The game itself lacked drama, but the lessons learned can be applied to what we know — or at least what we think we know — about the Vikings and their eternal quest to finally win the big one.

Former St. John's quarterback Tom Linnemann also joins the show for the "Played the Game" segment, breaking down the most critical sequence in the Super Bowl from a QB's perspective.

