Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback I've ever seen, but his chances of ever becoming acknowledged as the greatest quarterback in NFL history took a helmet to the chin Sunday.

Because judging the greatest can't simply be a function of opinion, or feelings or gut reactions. Facts have to be invited into the discussion.

And after Brady played brilliantly in leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over Mahomes' Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Mahomes' chances of catching Brady in the argument-ending category of Super Bowl victories became as remote as Bill Belichick throwing a parade for his former quarterback.

Brady is 7-3 in Super Bowls, giving him more Super Bowl victories than any franchise, and he's not retiring. Mahomes has won one Super Bowl.

Had the Chiefs won Sunday, Mahomes would have cut Brady's advantage in Super Bowl victories to 6-2. At 25, with the likelihood of a long career in creative offenses ahead of him, four more Super Bowls could be considered a possibility.

After Sunday's loss, Mahomes would need to win six more to tie Brady, who is the only quarterback to have ever won more than four. Even great players who enjoyed long careers for dynastic teams, like Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw, couldn't win more than four.

The Chiefs' loss also highlighted all of the ways a Super Bowl can go wrong for a quarterback.

During the week, Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, admitted to having consumed alcohol before getting into an auto accident that left a 5-year-old with brain damage.

How did that tragedy affect the Chiefs? There is no way of knowing, but the Chiefs were outcoached Sunday.

The Bucs received the benefit of a slew of borderline penalties that extended their drives and led to points. Another negated an interception of Brady.

There is no truth to the easy internet assertion that the NFL wanted Brady to win. The NFL went after Brady for reportedly deflating footballs, an allegation it had trouble proving, and the league sparred with Belichick and the entire Patriots organization over accusations of cheating.

I think the officials threw too many flags on borderline plays. Those calls mostly benefited the Bucs, but that doesn't mean there was a conspiracy.

With his seventh Super Bowl victory as a starting quarterback, Brady may have set the rare unbreakable record.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dropped one or two key passes, and Mecole Hardman seemed unaware of a couple of important passes, and Darrel Williams dropped a touchdown, and the Chiefs' injury-depleted offensive line gave Mahomes little time. His scrambling and running produced a few first downs but not the touchdowns Kansas City needed to stay in the game.

The Chiefs' injuries and mistakes, along with Brady's accuracy, led to a first for Brady: a blowout victory in the Super Bowl.

He had never before won by more than six, and that six-point victory came in overtime after the Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit against Atlanta.

He had never won a Super Bowl by more than four points in regulation.

And he had never played on a team that held a Super Bowl opponent to fewer than 17 points.

In three consecutive postseason games, he beat Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

Years from now, the circumstances will hardly matter. History will remember this story: Brady left a slumping dynasty and won a Super Bowl in his first year with a team that went 7-9 the year before he arrived to win his seventh championship.

Brady didn't need another Super Bowl title to burnish his current status. He was already the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history.

What he did Sunday was preempt arguments for years, perhaps decades, to come.

Mahomes is still my favorite quarterback to watch, the quarterback I would want to build a team around.

But Brady has facts on his side. Who knows when that will change?

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews after the game.