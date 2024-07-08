The more time I spend around the Timberwolves and Twins, the more I see similarities in their organizations.

Both are known for their analytics departments and affable bosses — the Twins' Derek Falvey and the Wolves' Tim Connelly, and their nice-guy coach/manager in Rocco Baldelli and Chris Finch.

Both franchises are also succeeding of late, in part, because of their Department of Redundancy Departments.

Monday, the Wolves had Jaylen Clark speak with the media to preview their Las Vegas Summer League schedule. Clark was the Wolves' second-round pick in 2023, and was only recently cleared to play after recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

The Wolves are coming off an appearance in the Western Conference finals. Their top 10 players are Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Mike Conley, Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Joe Ingles, Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon, Jr.

Jordan McLaughlin just left for Sacramento because he saw little room for playing time for a backup point guard. Clark profiles as a combo guard who excels at perimeter defense and has to prove himself offensively. He'll spend this summer shaking off his offensive rust.

Does he have any path to playing meaningful minutes for the Timberwolves in the near future?

The answer can be found across the plaza from Target Center, at Target Field.

Entering this season, Jose Miranda looked like the kind of player who is termed "organizational depth." He succeeded as a rookie, then faltered, largely because of a shoulder injury last year.

In that year, he was passed among Twins' infielders by Edouard Julien, Royce Lewis and Brooks Lee.

So what happened? Julien failed, Lewis got hurt and Miranda just tied a major league record with hits in 12 straight at-bats, a streak that turned an impressive season into something special.

Miranda is batting .331 with a .906 OPS. He's becoming one of the best hitters in the big leagues.

He is a product of the Department of Redundancy Department, and proof that successful organizations can see around corners. They anticipate the five things that could go wrong that could lead to a need for a player like Miranda.

Or Clark.

As deep and strong as the Wolves' roster is, Clark could fill a need. The Wolves' perimeter defense was exposed by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the Western Conference finals.

McDaniels is an exceptional defender. Alexander-Walker is an excellent defender. Neither was strong enough to stop Doncic or quick enough to stop Irving. Edwards had the best chance against Doncic, but the Wolves don't want their best offensive player expending all of his energy on the defensive end every game.

That's where Clark could come into play. Conley is a smart defender, but he's 36 and undersized. His likely backup, first-round pick Dillingham, is small, young and unproven defensively.

Clark could find a role on this team, and it could be an important role.

The Wolves have built one of the best teams in the NBA, and Edwards is still only 22. The Twins entered Monday's game on pace for 92 victories, and their ace, Pablo López, is having a poor season, and their best player, Lewis is on the injured list for a second long stint.

The Twins are thriving because of young talent and unexpected contributors.

In the second half, the Twins could establish themselves as one of the best teams in baseball, and while they are doing so, the Wolves' Summer League team could offer rare July basketball intrigue.

Dillingham and Shannon will debut as pros. Clark will try to prove his worth. Josh Minott will make his case for meaningful minutes, at least as an injury replacement.

Chris Hines, the Timberwolves' assistant coach, will run the Summer League team. He said that Minott will have to prove he can play one-on-one defense. He also praised Clark's work ethic and toughness.

Watch the Wolves' Summer League team and you may see someone who might develop into the basketball version of Jose Miranda.