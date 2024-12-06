Brooks: Cards on the table, longtime Minneapolis bar Otter’s Saloon could use some support

When officials asked her for an easement for the new bike path, “I said yes, of course, people are welcome to come and bike. I gave them part of my sidewalk,” Vashro said. When they announced plans for a new bus line, she attended the meetings and found out those plans called for plopping the new F Line bus shelter directly in front of her door. All as she watched the saloon lose money, month after month. Revenue was down almost $5,000 in July, compared with the year before. Down another $5,400 in August. Down $7,800 by September.