A Brooklyn Center man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his girlfriend last February in a Plymouth hotel room that they shared with their three children and will be sentenced to 19 years this month.

Alex Garfield Keaton, 39, entered the plea agreement Monday in Hennepin County District Court. He admitted to unintentional murder in exchange for dismissing the additional charge of intentional murder, according to court documents. Assistant County Attorney Dan Allard pursued an aggravated sentence above guidelines that recommended he serve 10 to 15 years. Keaton agreed to the 19-year sentence as part of the plea deal.

Keaton's public defenders Andrew Reiland and Gabriel Bozian declined to comment.

Charges accuse Keaton of beating 41-year-old Lisa Kathleen Petersen, of Buffalo, to death in the Red Roof Inn on Feb. 7.

The Minnesota nonprofit Committee Against Domestic Abuse showed remembrance to Petersen. She was the state's 12th confirmed victim of intimate partner homicide in 2022 despite only a little more than a month into the year at the time of her killing.

Petersen's father and sister could not be reached for comment.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Petersen died of multiple blunt force injuries inside room 212.

Plymouth police responded to the room after Petersen's eldest daughter, 16, called 911 in the early morning hours, according to the charges. The charges further state:

Keaton told police he was in bed when he heard a loud thud and saw a 10-pound dumbbell next to Petersen on the floor.

He said the dumbbell fell on her to cause her death. The eldest daughter also said this to police. But the autopsy determined her death was caused by "complex homicidal violence."

Petersen's left kidney was torn and there was significant blood in her chest cavity, the medical examiner reported. She had bruises on her arms, chest, legs, face and neck.

"Dropping a 10lb weight on herself could not cause these injuries and a person could not self-inflict these injuries," the medical examiner stated in charging documents.

The other two children, ages 11 and 5, were interviewed by detectives, but the youngest said she was sleeping and didn't see anything. She also told detectives that she couldn't answer questions without a lawyer, charges say, per advice she got from Keaton's mother.

"The 16-year-old has a physical disability, making [Keaton] the only person able to deliver such damage to [Petersen] who was in the hotel room at the time she must have suffered her injuries," according to the charges.

Keaton's internet search history and Google account showed that he researched Minnesota sentencing guidelines, defense attorneys and even murder for hire.

District Judge Paul Scoggin will sentence him April 24.