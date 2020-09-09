DULUTH - Bremer Bank has opened a branch in downtown Duluth, bringing the 77-year-old Minnesota institution to the city for the first time.

Bremer moved into a renovated space at the Holiday Center this summer, despite the pandemic and the ongoing construction on West Superior Street.

“We heard so many comments about people wanting us to have an office here,” said Deb Otto, a longtime local banker who was named president of Bremer’s Duluth market in April 2019. “Bremer’s reputation preceded itself in our entrance in the community.”

Originally scheduled for a March opening but delayed by the pandemic, the 3,200-square-foot branch officially opened July 20. Hours are limited for the time being.

There is no shortage of competition in the area. A number of new community banks have entered the market in recent years.

Bell Bank announced it would open its first Duluth branch later this year, and Frandsen Bank came to town in 2018. North Shore Federal Credit Union opened its first Duluth branch in 2018 and added another earlier this year.

Bremer Financial Corp. is the state’s fourth-largest bank, with assets of $13 billion and branches in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. It is the only bank in the country owned by a foundation, the Otto Bremer Trust, which is now locked in a legal battle with bank executives over the ability to sell the company.

The Duluth area has taken a harder hit from pandemic-induced layoffs and high unemployment compared to much of the state. But business has been rolling along for the new branch’s four employees.

“We’ve had great success pretty much from the start,” said Jenn Ryan, vice president. “We’ve had interest and have been able to grow our presence in the market. It has continued surprisingly strong during these strange times.”

Jeanne Crain, president and CEO of Bremer Bank, praised Otto and Ryan for their combined 52 years of banking experience in the area.

Otto said she has encountered many clients familiar with the bank, and for others, “we’ve been really excited about introducing people who don’t know about Bremer.”