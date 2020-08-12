Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison moved to end a battle over the future of Bremer Bank, Minnesota's fourth-largest, by putting new people in charge of the charitable trust that owns it.

With the move, Ellison put the full weight of the state's top legal office squarely on the side of executives and directors of Bremer Bank in a yearlong fight that has riveted the state's banking industry and the St. Paul business community, where the bank and its owner, the Otto Bremer Trust, are based.

He accused the trustees — Brian Lipschultz, Daniel Reardon and Charlotte Johnson — of violating state laws and their financial obligations, failing the mission set out by bank founder Otto Bremer and lying to his investigators. He asked a Ramsey County judge, who is overseeing lawsuits traded in the dispute, to oust them immediately.

"I do not take this action lightly," Ellison said in a statement. "But as the chief law officer of the state and supervisor of charitable trusts in Minnesota, I have the duty to make sure charitable assets are used properly and for the benefit of the public, not the private aims and personal enrichment of the trustees. Because the trustees' misconduct is particularly serious, it requires particularly serious action by my office."

The trustees did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The parent firm of Bremer Bank, Bremer Financial Corp., said, "We are in complete support of the attorney general's filing and believe these actions are necessary to fulfill Otto Bremer's vision for the trust."

Otto Bremer started the bank in 1943, then created the foundation a year later to own the bank after his death, which was in 1951. Today, Bremer is the only bank owned by a charity in the country. It has about $13 billion in assets and about 80 branches in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

The bank's future became a dispute after its top executive received an expression of interest from a potential buyer early last year. That expression stopped short of an offer, but it convinced the three trustees they should seek other potential buyers.

The trustees argued the pursuit was necessary because the initial inquiry showed that the Bremer Bank might me be worth more than previously thought. If tax authorities recognized the higher valuation, that could force the trust's annual required charitable distribution above the level of the bank's profit, leading to a weakening of the trust, the trustees also said.

But the bank's executives saw the trustees' actions as a reflection of something else: a desire to free itself of the bank, reshape the trust into something larger and with a broader investment opportunity. In the process, the trustees could increase their annual pay, already around $500,000.

In his statement, Ellison said he determined the trustees had long sought to change the trust "from a charitable foundation to a finance-focused private-equity firm benefiting their private interests."

"Otto Bremer directed that the trust in his name not be used for 'any purpose' other than charitable. The trustees' actions have abused his trust and Minnesotans' trust," Ellison said.

Otto Bremer's desires were complicated by a law Congress passed in 1969 that limited the business holdings of private foundations. To comply, the Bremer entities restructured in the late 1980s and the bank became governed by board of managers and independent directors, with the three trustees taking a minority voice in the company's affairs.

As the Bremer trustees fought with executives last year, they sold some of the trust's shares with the intention of filling the bank's board with more directors interested in pursuing a sale.

In their latest court filing, the trustees in May said the coronavirus pandemic had greatly reduced the chances for selling Bremer Bank and asked the judge to hold the bank's other directors personally responsible.

With his intervention, Ellison asked the judge to appoint three interim trustees to run the Otto Bremer Trust.

Ellison suggested Pamela Alexander, a retired Hennepin County judge; Marcia Avner, former public policy director of the Minnesota Council on Nonprofits; and Carleen Rhodes, former chief executive of The St. Paul Foundation and the Minnesota Community Foundation.

The trust has over $1 billion in assets and is one of the leading benefactors to charities throughout the state with annual distributions of around $50 million.