Brehm: Trump’s recess appointment scheme is reckless

Gutting the Senate’s constitutional role in approving Trump’s nominees would require that the Senate be complicit in it and voluntarily go into recess right after he is sworn in on Jan. 20. Doing so would be a doleful display of submissiveness by a Senate majority leader at a time when Republicans rightly wish to reclaim more of Congress’ powers back from what has become a heavy-handed executive. The new Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune is a serious man, and he should not kneel to this demand should Trump make it. And if he does not, as I suspect will be the case, the new Senate GOP majority will deserve far more credit for protecting congressional norms than its Democratic predecessor, which there is nary an example of it pushing back on President Joe Biden’s many attempts to exercise powers outside the Oval Office’s constitutional limits, such as his bid to bypass Congress and unilaterally forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in higher education debt.