A 5-year-old boy died in an apparent accidental shooting in St. Cloud, leading to the arrest of a 35-year-old man, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred Friday at a home in the 800 block of N. 10th Avenue, police said.

St. Cloud Hospital contacted authorities about 3:10 p.m. that day to alert them that the boy had died. His identity has yet to be released.

"This shooting appears to be accidental, however the investigation is ongoing," police said in a statement.

Police arrested the man, who is from Chicago, on Friday night. He is being held in the Stearns County jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm and negligently storing a firearm.

The man has not been charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The same man stands charged in Benton County in connection with a suspected drug-related robbery in St. Cloud on July 31. According to the charges in that case, the man has convictions in the Chicago area for many weapons-related offenses dating back to 2004, the St. Cloud Times reported.