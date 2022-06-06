A head-on crash over the weekend on a western Wisconsin highway left both drivers dead and a passenger injured, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly before noon Saturday on Hwy. 65 in Star Prairie Township, slightly north of New Richmond, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said.

The drivers were identified as Louis T. Lazano, 26, of Centuria, Wis., and Eric R. Willey, 53, of Osceola, Wis. Willey's wife, 50-year-old Melissa A. Willey, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

Lazano was heading north on Hwy. 65 near the New Richmond Regional Airport, when his car crossed over the centerline and collided with Eric Willey's pickup truck, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Neither driver had on a seat belt, the Sheriff's Office said.