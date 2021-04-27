Migration books

Bird migration, underway right now, is examined, explained and made glorious in two new books.

Scott Weidensaul tells us about "the global odyssey of migratory birds" in "A World on the Wing." Weidensaul, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, is a bird migration specialist with several books to his credit.

His book is published by W.W. Norton & Co., hardcover, 386 pages, color photographs, $32.

The glory is found in "Flights of Passage, exploring the natural history of migration" in text and truly great photos shown to advantage on 9.5- by 12-inch pages. Serious photo envy comes with every copy.

Text and photos by Mike Unwin and David Tipling, published by Yale University Press, hardcover, 288 pages, illustrated, $40.

Traveler's companion

Traveling in Minnesota this summer? For even a drive to the cabin you should first take a look at the second edition of "Minnesota's Natural Heritage."

A second edition of “Minnesota’s Natural Heritage,” a landmark book on the state’s ecology, published at the end of 2020.

Read it, yes, but explore your route first. Discover what you might not know about where you are and where you are going. Everything is there in 425 pages, with many color photographs, drawings, charts, index and notes on literature used.

The book takes definitive looks at our landscape, climate and weather, forests, prairie, wetlands, lakes, streams and rivers. It concludes with important comment on the future of this marvelous state, and how we should care for it.

There are lists of rivers, tree and shrub species, common herbs found here, our birds and mammals, amphibians, reptiles and fish.

Authors are Susan Galatowitsch, Rebecca Montgomery, John Moriarty and John Tester. The book is published by University of Minnesota Press, hardcover, extensively illustrated, $49.95.