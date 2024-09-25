St. Louis Park gets a flashy new steakhouse from the Crave team

Starters run $11 (for the milk bread) to $32 for wagyu nigiri with caviar; truffle fries are $14. The “cold bar” starts at $16 for four oysters to $190 for a large seafood tower. (The signature Boketto roll, with foie gras and wagyu, is $30.) “Signatures,” or non-steak mains, are mostly in the $30s and $40s, with the exception of the $59 lobster pappardelle (for a lower-cost alternative, try the side dish of lobster mac and cheese for $18). Expect to drop the most on steaks. Filet for example: an 8-ounce angus beef prime filet is $55, Japanese wagyu is $25 per ounce, and the Australian wagyu filet is $120. There is an assortment of sides $11 and up. Cocktails start at $14; the tableside smoked old fashioned is $35.