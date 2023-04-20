Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

A human body was recovered from the St. Croix River on Wednesday morning.

The Hudson Police Department responded to a report of a possible body in the water at around 9:30 a.m., and retrieved it with assistance from the St. Croix and Washington County sheriff's offices.

Officials have not yet identified the person.

"Until the medical examiner can make a positive identification and the family has been notified, we will not be releasing any further information," the department said in its Facebook announcement.

The recovery comes a little over a week after police and rescue teams began searching for 18-year-old D'Andrea Sanvig, who reportedly fell off a cliff and into the St. Croix River near Taylors Falls, Minn., on April 12.

The Wisconsin teenager was on a ledge at Interstate Park when he lost his footing and fell into the swollen river, said Capt. Derek Anklan with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.