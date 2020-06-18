Authorities on Thursday released surveillance images of two robbery suspects wanted in the shooting and serious wounding of a restaurant owner during what police are calling a "senseless crime."

Kevan Tran was inside Penn Lake Roast Beef at the corner of S. Penn Avenue and W. 90th Street early Tuesday night when he was shot in the abdomen and hand, according to police and emergency dispatch audio. The business is also known as Kevan's Roast Beef.

Tran, 57, was at HCMC, where his condition has been upgraded from critical to serious, a hospital spokeswoman said Thursday.

"Our thoughts are with him as he recovers from this senseless crime," police said in a statement accompanying the surveillance photos from a neighboring business.

Police declined to release descriptive information of the suspects to go with the images.

Dispatch audio disclosed there were two suspects who came in the restaurant through the back door. The shooter was described to dispatch as a young male, probably a teenager.

Kevan Tran

Anyone with information on this case is asked by police to call (952) 563-4994 and leave a message.