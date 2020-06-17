The owner of a restaurant in Bloomington was shot and severely wounded during a robbery attempt, and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

Kevan Tran was inside Penn Lake Roast Beef at the corner of S. Penn Avenue and W. 90th Street early Tuesday night when he was shot in the abdomen and hand, according to police and emergency dispatch audio. The business is also known as Kevan's Roast Beef.

Police said Wednesday that Tran was in critical but stable condition at HCMC.

He was "was confronted by a gunman in an apparent robbery attempt," a statement from police read.

Police said Tran collapsed on a sidewalk in front of a neighboring business and then rushed by emergency responders to HCMC.

Dispatch audio disclosed there were two suspects who came in the restaurant through the back door. The gunman was described to dispatch as a young male, probably a teenager.