Blinken tells ASEAN the US is worried about China's 'dangerous' actions in disputed sea.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. complained to summit leaders on Thursday that his country ''continues to be subject to harassment and intimidation'' by China's actions, which he said violated international law. He has called for more urgency in ASEAN-China negotiations on a code of conduct to govern the South China Sea. Officials have agreed to try and complete the code by 2026, but talks have been hampered by sticky issues including disagreements over whether the pact should be binding.