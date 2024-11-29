Cheng: The hearth is the heart of northeast Minneapolis’ Black Duck

Yes, there are dishes that may recall ones from those storied restaurants, but at Black Duck, fire, Sawicki says, “transcends cultural traditions.” Flanking the open kitchen, where a towering Sawicki holds court, is a large hearth, a vessel over which the meats and vegetables are smoked. This is the place to commune for a meal on both casual weeknights and more buttoned-up weekends, in the industrial environs that encourage any restaurant goer — neighborhood dwellers, couples, families, among others — to dine as they wish. But to get closer to the action, I recommend that you sit at the kitchen counter, by the fire.