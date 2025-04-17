Birds are migrating back to Minnesota and waterfowl are out in front

A: Excellent questions and very relevant to the season. Most songbirds, woodpeckers and ducks lay an egg a day, while cranes, swans and herons require a two-day interval to produce their larger eggs. Bald eagles produce very large eggs and need three to five days between each one. A bird normally doesn’t have enough calcium to form more than four eggs, in the case of robins, and up to 12 for a mallard. Recent research shows that female birds’ hollow long bones fill up with a special form of bone during nesting season, and they draw on this source to form eggshells. Calcium is deposited as an egg travels through the female’s uterus and the embryo absorbs calcium from its shell to form its skeleton.