Birds are migrating back to Minnesota and waterfowl are out in front

Q: Could I have seen a loon on a lake in my city?
A: You certainly could have; our state bird spends its winter along the Atlantic coast from North Carolina to Florida and in the Gulf of Mexico, then returns to the state in April, as ice is leaving lakes and rivers. The DNR says Minnesota hosts 12,000 common loons during breeding season, more than any other state except Alaska. You might enjoy visiting the web page of the National Loon Center in Crosslake, Minn.: nationallooncenter.org.
Woodies return
Q: When do wood ducks return? I love to watch them on my local lake.
A: It’s not surprising that you’re eager to see wood ducks return to your lake, as these are some of the most beautiful waterfowl in North America, and really, the world. By April, these ducks are a familiar sight on waterways throughout the metro area. They may even be found in crabapple trees, packing fruit into their expandable esophagus. You’re doubtless aware that they’re named for their habit of nesting in tree cavities.
Calcium ‘pills’
Q: With nesting season approaching, I’m wondering how birds produce calcium for their eggshells and how long it takes a female to lay her eggs.
A: Excellent questions and very relevant to the season. Most songbirds, woodpeckers and ducks lay an egg a day, while cranes, swans and herons require a two-day interval to produce their larger eggs. Bald eagles produce very large eggs and need three to five days between each one. A bird normally doesn’t have enough calcium to form more than four eggs, in the case of robins, and up to 12 for a mallard. Recent research shows that female birds’ hollow long bones fill up with a special form of bone during nesting season, and they draw on this source to form eggshells. Calcium is deposited as an egg travels through the female’s uterus and the embryo absorbs calcium from its shell to form its skeleton.