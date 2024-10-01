Bikes fly off the racks at new University of Minnesota lending program

As longtime partners with Nice Ride, the university was able to request 280 bikes, saving them from being scrapped for metal and getting them into the hands of students. Four bikes were designated for each of UMN’s 11 residential halls, totaling 44. Those bikes are checked out by students just as they might check out a vacuum cleaner. The rest of the bikes are term-long rentals, distributed to students based on a first-come-first-served online application.