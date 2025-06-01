Minnesota was among the first to launch Youth Mental Health Corps, but DOGE cuts could put it in jeopardy

Anjali Hay signals to a teacher to remove a couple of students from her class at Murray Middle School. The corps started as youth mental health needs are dire and there are too few social workers to meet the demand. But the new program, which was set to expand to more states next year, could be in peril. It's tied to AmeriCorps, which is seeing federal funding cuts. It's also raised some red flags for counselors, who say the workers need more training. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)