Minnesota was among the first to launch Youth Mental Health Corps, but DOGE cuts could put it in jeopardy

Sometimes it’s their home life. Other times it’s friendships, dating or rumors circling at Murray Middle School.
Whatever the subject, Anjali Hay listens to the St. Paul students’ concerns, points them to others when she can’t meet a need and keeps on them about schoolwork.
“They feel they can come to me as a trusted adult,” the 20-year-old said, noting that some students feel lost in a big school system. She works to ensure “they are seen and feel that they are heard. And I think it’s shown through their attendance and their grades.”
Minnesota was one of the first states in the nation to launch the Youth Mental Health Corps, with members like Hay serving roughly 1,200 middle and high school students this school year. Others helped about 200 young adults navigate addiction recovery.
The corps’ work has begun as youth mental health nationally has worsened and as Minnesota has too few mental health professionals and school counselors to meet kids’ needs. The state has the third worst student-to-counselor ratio in the country.
But the program, comprised in Minnesota of AmeriCorps participants who get eight hours of additional mental health first aid training, could be in jeopardy as the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chopped national grant funding for AmeriCorps.
Officials working with Minnesota’s Youth Mental Health Corps plan to expand the program next September and say they “remain hopeful” it won’t be affected by federal cuts.
“Everyone is waiting to see what happens,” said Murray Middle School Assistant Principal Richard Terrell, who supervised Hay. Students who worked with her improved academically and had a “shift in their attitude,” he said. Terrell hopes the program continues and serves more kids next year.