Golden Valley puts police chief on paid leave

The city of Golden Valley has placed Police Chief Virgil Green on paid administrative leave pending review of a complaint, a city spokeswoman said.
Alice White and Rudy Perez, assistant chiefs, will lead the department in Green’s absence. The spokeswoman said state law prevents the department from sharing more details about the complaint.
Green became Golden Valley’s first Black police chief in 2022. He arrived at a challenging time: the department was losing officers following an external investigation that identified a culture of racism.
Green has sought to increase engagement between residents, officers and business owners, he recently told the Minnesota Star Tribune. City leaders also created a police accountability commission during his tenure.