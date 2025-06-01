News & Politics

Golden Valley puts police chief on paid leave

The decision comes as the city reviews a complaint lodged against Virgil Green.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 1, 2025 at 3:24PM
Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green sits for a portrait at his desk Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at the Golden Valley Police Station in Golden Valley, Minn. The city recently placed Green on paid administrative leave following a complaint. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The city of Golden Valley has placed Police Chief Virgil Green on paid administrative leave pending review of a complaint, a city spokeswoman said.

Alice White and Rudy Perez, assistant chiefs, will lead the department in Green’s absence. The spokeswoman said state law prevents the department from sharing more details about the complaint.

Green became Golden Valley’s first Black police chief in 2022. He arrived at a challenging time: the department was losing officers following an external investigation that identified a culture of racism.

Green has sought to increase engagement between residents, officers and business owners, he recently told the Minnesota Star Tribune. City leaders also created a police accountability commission during his tenure.

about the writer

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

